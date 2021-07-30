SEBRING — An infusion of federal funds has the School Board of Highlands County’s tentative budget over the $200 million mark for the first time, while the tentative property tax rate is the lowest in at least 10 years.
Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations Mike Averyt said the millage rate is going down, but the assessed evaluation has gone up, so it will depend on an individual’s assessed valuation whether or not they have a tax increase.
“We actually had a tax increase when you look at the rollback rate,” he said. “So we had to advertise a tax increase of .63% .”
The rollback rate is the millage rate necessary on the new tax roll that will generate the same total dollars as was raised in the prior year. The total millage rate to be levied is more than the rollback rate by .63%, according to the tentative budget.
The 2020-21 rate is 6.075 mills. The proposed 2021-22 tax rate is 5.879 mills, which is a reduction of .196 mills.
The tax rate in 2011-12 was 7.813 mills. The tax rate has gone down in nine of the past 10 years.
In the 2021-22 proposed budget, the $22 million in ESSER funds increased the district’s federal funds by quite a bit, Averyt said. “That is why we went up from a total budget last year from $178 million to $204 million.
The Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund is designed to help school districts with COVID related expenses and challenges.
Averyt confirmed that this is the first time the district’s budget surpassed $200 million.
The tentative budget shows there was a decrease in enrollment in each of the past three school years starting with a decrease of 131 students in 2018-19, followed by decreases of 108 and and 17.
The budget shows a projection of a slight increase of eight students in 2021-22 for a total enrollment of 12,146.
“Right now the schools are seeing some growth, but we will see when schools open up exactly where we are, but we projected a pretty flat FTE this year (Full Time Equivalent, the enrollment term used by the Florida Department of Education),” Averyt said.
The total number of school-level instructional positions will increase by 36.4, according to the tentative budget, which shows a total of 914 teachers, 717.5 non-instructional staff members, 56 administrators, 15 managers/specialized and six elected officials for a total of 1,708.5 employees.
The budget shows that 66% of the district’s students qualify for free or reduced-priced lunches.