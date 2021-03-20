SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County is looking at relocating its District Office to the former JCPenney building at Lakeshore Mall.
At its meeting on Monday, the School Board will consider moving forward with having two appraisals done to purchase the JCPenney building. The appraisals will be done by two local firms at an estimated cost of $4,900 each, according to the meeting agenda.
School Board Chair Jan Shoop said the district is in the preliminary stages of a possible purchase of the JCPenney Building. They need two appraisals.
It would provide more room, she said.
Most of the departments at the district office would relocate, except for Transportation and Facilities, Shoop said. It is in the very beginning stages of consideration.
Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations Mike Averyt said this is the first step. If the board doesn’t want to move forward with the appraisals, they won’t move forward with the project.
“We have got a long way to go,” he said. “Even if we think we might get to a contract, at a minimum we have to do the appraisal. It will be a long time before anything is brought back to the board for their approval.
“If we purchase the building and renovate, it will be much cheaper than if we have to buy a piece of property and build a building from the ground up.”
Currently the District Office is located in the buildings of the former E.O. Douglas High School, 426 School St. in Sebring.
The former JCPenney building is owned by Lakeshore Mall. In June 2020, JCPenney announced that the Lakeshore Mall location would be closing.
Lakeshore Mall General Manager Jenny Cheek said the mall is in the process of renewing several leases.
“We are just moving along,” she said. “It has been a challenging year for everyone, but we are going to roll up our sleeves and keep going.”
The former Kmart location is currently under contract, Cheek said, but she could not divulge who or what is going into that location.
Cheek said Sears owns the former Sears store in the mall so she did not have any information about its status.