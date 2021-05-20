SEBRING — Duke Energy presented the School Board of Highlands County with a rebate check of more than $50,000 recently for performing preventative maintenance that also impacts energy efficiency.
Last April, the School Board of Highlands County approved moving forward with a partnership with Duke Energy to have all air-conditioning coils cleaned as part of their incentive program.
At that time, a bid was put out and the contract was awarded to Absolutely Cool Innovations, LLC of Sebring.
During the summer, the coils, lines and pans were cleaned. This is very similar to the yearly maintenance done on a residential AC unit.
This not only acts as preventive maintenance on the equipment, but it also provides better air quality and saves energy dollars. Due to COVID restrictions, Duke Energy was not allowed to do the usual follow up on this program.
Tracy Robinson, energy specialist for the Highlands County School District, worked with Marjorie Sikes, a Duke engineer, to complete all appropriate records to comply with the rebate qualification.
As a result, the School Board of Highlands County received a rebate check in the amount of $50,557 from Duke Energy.
“Duke Energy has been and will continue to be a tremendous partner with the School Board as they are always creating new incentive programs that we can take advantage of,” Robinson said.