SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County is looking to fill two administrative positions - Director of Finance and Director of the Heartland Educational Consortium.
Both openings are due to retirements.
The Consortium's Director of Professional Learning Sherri Albritton retired on June 30.
School Board of Highlands County Director of Finance Richard "Bo" Birt will be retiring on Aug. 31.
The closing date for applications for the director position at the Consortium is July 21.
the School Board of Highlands County serves as the Consortium's fiscal agent. The Consortium, which is located in Lake Placid, provides educational services to six school districts: Highlands, Hardee, Hendry, Glades, DeSoto and Hendry.
The finance director position closed on Wednesday.
District Humane Resources Manager Ana Guedes said there are four eligible applicants for the finance director position.
Birt said he has worked close to 20 years with the School Board of Highlands County. He started working for the district in December of 2000.
"I am moving on to being a full-time grandpa," he said. Birt and his wife have 11 grandchildren.
He was the finance director for the City of Avon Park for three years before going to the School District. He was the controller and operations director at the News-Sun.
The School District is currently advertising for teachers - six elementary openings, two middle school openings and four high school openings. There are nine school support staff openings and other open position such as in transportation, secretary/clerical and athletics/activities.
Also, the School Board of Highlands County, at its July 14 meeting, will consider approval of changing the top position at Highlands Virtual School to higher position from lead teacher to assistant principal.