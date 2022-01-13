SEBRING — The U.S. Department of Education announced recently the approval of Florida’s American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ARP ESSER) plan and distribution of the remaining $2.3 billion in funds to the state.
Florida’s plan details how the state is using and plans to use the funds to sustain the safe operation of schools and equitably expand opportunity for students who need it most, particularly those most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The School Board of Highlands County could be receiving about $53 million in emergency relief funds, according to Mike Averyt, assistant superintendent of Business Operations.
This will be the third ESSER grant the district will receive with the first one being $400,000 in March 2020 and the second one totaling $22,801,554 that was approved in September, he said.
The district summitted its plan for the third grant, in the amount of about $53 million, in December and has been awaiting word on its approval, Averyt said. With Florida getting approval from the U.S. DOE, hopefully things will start flowing and the district will get notification that its grant has been approved.
The $53 million has to be spent by September of 2023, he said.
The district’s plan shows it totals $51,261,832 and would fund existing teaching positions such as credit recovery, math coaches and teacher coaches for struggling students. It would fund new positions such as seven mental health specialist contracted for services at secondary schools.
The funding would pay for equipment such as computers, smart boards and printers and food service point of sale system, also window replacement and air conditioning upgrades at some schools, computer software, professional development, textbooks/instructional materials.
The district plan shows $11.4 million for retention and recruitment awards for instructional staff, non-instructional staff and school and district-based administrators.
Earlier this year, the Department of Education distributed two-thirds of the ARP ESSER funds, totaling $81 billion, to 50 states, Puerto Rico, and the District of Columbia. The remaining third of the funding to states was made available once a state’s plan was approved. Florida received more than $7 billion total in ARP ESSER funds, and the approval of their plan released the final $2.3 billion. All 52 ARP ESSER state plans have been approved.