SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County approved joining other school districts in the state and nation in a lawsuit seeking compensation from the e-cigarette and vaping products manufacturer JUUL, which targeted its marketing to teenagers and children.
The School Board approved a resolution Tuesday authorizing Wagstaff & Cartmell, LLPO and The Maher Law firm, P.A. to initiate litigation and file suit against any appropriate parties to compensate the district for damages suffered by the district and its students as a result of the manufacture, marketing, sale and use of electronic cigarettes and vaping products.
Steven Maher, of the Maher Law Firm, Winter Park, informed the School Board Tuesday about his law firm and, Wagstaff & Cartmell, which is a law firm based in Kansas City, Missouri and the progress of the lawsuit against JUUL.
He said the two firms have worked together on may pharmaceutical-related cases around the county.
The case against JUUL was filed more than a year and a half ago and since there were so many lawsuits filed, the federal court system created a multi-district litigation to consolidate them before federal one judge in San Francisco.
The Maher Law firm is representing a number of school districts around the country and in Florida the school districts in the counties of Palm Beach, Orange Hillsborough, Seminole, Pinellas, Brevard, Lee and Gilchrist.
There are a few bellwether cases that are ready to go that are basically trial ready, Maher said.
“It is a good time to get involved, with the law firm working on a contingency basis so the firm will not be getting paid unless they make a recovery for the district and if they do the law firm receives 25%,” he explained. “On top of the 25%, they want to get paid back for the costs to prosecute the case, but if they don’t recover anything they will not ask to get that back.”
The Board voted 4-0 to approve a resolution to join the lawsuit.
School Board Member Jill Compton-Twist was absent from the meeting.
The resolution states in part that the School Board of Highlands County has determined that student use of electronic cigarettes and vaping products continues to adversely affect educational outcomes in that such use has resulted in student suspensions, truancy and absenteeism, requiring additional resources from teachers and staff in an attempt to compensate for such issues and resulting in significant costs to the District;
The Committee on Oversight and Reform of the United States House of Representatives, following review of 55,000 non-public documents of JUUL Labs, Inc, found that: JUUL deployed a sophisticated program to enter schools and convey its messaging directly to teenage children and JUUL also targeted teenagers and children, as young as eight years old, in summer camps and out-of-school programs.