SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County is looking at an emergency alert system for employees that is badge-based unlike the current phone app system.
At Monday’s School Board meeting, District Safety and Security Director Tim Leeseberg explained the reasoning for seeking a new alert system.
Since coming to the district they have talked about Alyssa’s Law, he said.
Alyssa’s Law requires public schools, including charter schools, to have silent panic alert systems that link directly to first responders and law enforcement agencies.
Currently the district uses the VOLO app that teachers were asked to download to their cellphones, but there were some concerns raised over that, he said.
A small committee attended a vendor fair, where they heard from several of the state approved vendors, Leeseberg said. VOLO was not one of them, which is one of the reasons the district was looking for a different vendor.
So they are making a recommendation to move to a company called Centegix, which has a pushbutton card system that each employee in the district will have.
Leeseberg handed out a representation of the unit to each of the School Board members.
“These are similar to what they look like,” he said. “There is a button on the back of these you can press to see how they work.”
There are two phases to these cards, upon three pushes it will alert the administrative team at the school, generally the principal, assistant principal and deans and a select few others that the principal assigns to the team, Leeseberg said. They will be informed of the location and name of the person by a popup alert on their phone and computer.
If you work at one campus and travel to another, it will go with you, it is geo-fenced to each campus, he said. If you continually push it to eight presses, it alerts straight to the 911 call center alerting law enforcement.
“So there is no having to look for your phone if you are a classroom teacher, which is one thing we have run into,” Leeseberg said. “We want to make sure it is easy as can be for faculty and staff to keep our students safe while on campus.”
Faculty and staff would generally wear the alert card around their neck with a lanyard. Three presses would be for a fight or medical emergency or something that doesn’t warrant law enforcement to be notified.
Superintendent Brenda Longshore asked about the firm being on the state’s recommended list.
Leeseberg said Centegix is on the approved list of vendors and the only company that offers the panic button in their contract.
Longshore said some other area districts are also going with this company.
Leeseberg said two other districts in the Heartland Educational Consortium are starting to work with Centegix and well as several other districts in the state.
School Board member Donna Howerton said Wednesday, from Leeseberg’s explanation of how it works, sounds like it would meet the district’s needs better.
“This is a purchase you hope you don’t have to use, but want what’s most effective,” she said.
Leeseberg said the details have not been fully worked out for the alert system and a contract has not been signed. An updated quote did come back for $702,000 spread out over a five-year contract. The alert system would be funded with revenue from the half-cent school sales tax.
Other Florida district’s using the Atlanta-based company’s alert system include: Citrus, Hillsborough, Lee and Martin.