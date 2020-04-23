SEBRING — The Highlands School District may cut 27 teaching positions as it contends with a decline in student enrollment and a drop in funding.
The School Board of Highlands County had its first workshop Tuesday on personnel allocations for the 2020-21 school year and will have another allocations workshop on May 5.
Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations Mike Averyt presented to the board the many parts of the district’s budget that when factored together results in total revenue being down about $1.8 million from the previous year.
Averyt explained to the Highlands News-Sun on Wednesday that a lot of the decrease is due to the loss of 300 students with many of those getting the state’s Family Empowerment Scholarship to attend a private school.
Also, some of the new money from the state is earmarked for certain categories and can’t be used for salaries, he said.
The district has to fund an estimated increase of $842,000 in the Florida retirement fund and there is a projected $185,000 increase in the property/casualty insurance, Averyt said.
He provided the board with the financial picture of why the district has to cut a certain number of teachers.
In the first draft plan of personnel allocations, there are 30 teachers cut from the classrooms and 2.5 added for support/facilitation for a net reduction of 27.5 teachers.
The average teacher salary with benefits is $65,890 for next year, Averyt noted, so the reduction in teachers will reduce the district’s budget by $1.8 million.
With the reduction in teachers, the district will still be within the state’s Class Size limits, he said.
After retirements and others leaving the school district, typically the district hires around 50 new teachers each year so the reduction in teaching positions will not affect anyone who is currently employed by the district, Averyt said.
The proposed allocations plan shows a reduction of five teachers at Avon Park High, four less teachers at Fred Wild Elementary and 3.5 fewer teachers at each Lake Placid and Memorial elementary schools.
The only school slated for an increase is Hill-Gustat Middle with an increase of only half (.5) a teaching allocation.