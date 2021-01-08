SEBRING — Each School Board of Highlands County meeting has a listing of the superintendent’s personnel recommendations that includes: appointment recommendations, relocations, leaves of absences, retirements, resignations and occasionally a death.
In memory in over 20 years, there hasn’t been two deaths on a School Board meeting agenda, but for the Jan. 12 meeting there are three deaths listed.
The district has had two support employee deaths related to COVID-19 and another employee death recently not related to the virus.
School Board Member Donna Howerton, who has been on the board 24 years, said she doesn’t remember an agenda with more than one death.
All of these employees will be greatly missed, she said. “What a contribution they made to our students and faculty.”
In losing a family member to the virus, Howerton said she realized COVID-19 is so real.
“The hospitalist that spoke with us shared that sometimes they are dealing with other issues and COVID just puts a monkey wrench on things,” she said.
It has been some sad days for Highlands County and those families and loved ones, Howerton said. Hopefully, the vaccine will make the future better, she said.
Typically the school district has some midyear retirements and resignations.
The Jan. 12 board agenda includes eight retirements and seven resignations, not counting two coaching resignations.
Highlands New-Sun asked Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge about COVID-related retirements and resignations.
There have been a few employees who ended up either going on leave for the year or retired, but there hasn’t been a large number, he said. Quite a few people considered it, but for most people if they haven’t retired they are not necessarily in a position in their stage of life and financial situation where they can decide not to work anymore.
Some who have been on leave are coming back to work in the second semester, but others are still out for medical reasons and want to be out for the whole year, Lethbridge noted.
The retirements were higher in the transportation department that included more veterans. Based on age they didn’t want to take unnecessary risks for themselves, Lethbridge explained.
He said the district was impacted, but it wasn’t an overwhelming number when considering the entire school system.