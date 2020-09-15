SEBRING —The School Board of Highlands County has established a COVID-19 dashboard that shows the number of positive COVID-19 cases in staff and students at each school.
The bottom of the dashboard has tabs for the months, so by clicking the August tab it shows there were seven staff members, at seven different schools, who tested positive, while there were seven students, at seven different schools, who tested positive.
The September data shows three staff members have tested positive – one each from the Kindergarten Learning Center, Lake Country Elementary School and Highlands Virtual School.
Also in September, nine students have tested positive for COVID-19 from the following schools, two from both Avon Elementary and Highlands Virtual School, and one from each of the following schools: Memorial Elementary, Lake Placid Middle, Avon Park High, Lake Placid High and Sebring High.
The district’s announcement on its new COVID-19 Dashboard includes a reminder asking students who have symptoms to not come to school, and if a student has been tested (with or without symptoms) that parents keep the student home while waiting for test results.
There is a link to the COVID-19 district dashboard on the homepage of the district’s website at www2.highlands.k12.fl.us.
The dashboard can also be accessed online at sites.google.com/highlands.k12.fl.us/sbhc/covid-19-dashboard?authuser=1.
Florida Roundup’s summary of education news in Florida shows Hillsborough school officials said 94 positive coronavirus tests have been reported since schools reopened, with 65 of them students.
Pasco County has 59 confirmed cases of coronavirus since schools reopened, with 44 of them students, leading to 1,133 students and 97 employees being quarantined.
Pinellas County has quarantined 67 classrooms, two school buses and a school’s football team.