SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County’s energy conservation efforts have paid off big in recent years through a program that has saved the district more than $2 million in energy costs.
After surpassing $2 million in savings from an energy conservation partnership, the School Board of Highlands County received the Energy Excellence Award from Cenergistic, a nationwide sustainability company.
The Energy Excellence Award is given to clients who have reached noteworthy financial savings from an energy program.
The School Board of Highlands County’s program, which has been in place since 2015, has prevented carbon emissions equivalent to 24 million miles of automobile travel.
The program achieved such success the district renewed its partnership with Cenergistic in February.
“The School Board of Highlands County has set the example for sustainability across the region,” said Steve Jones, Regional Vice President at Cenergistic. “This program has steadily increased savings since implementation and the trajectory is only pointing up.”
School District personnel work closely with Cenergistic engineers, experts and the Energy Specialist to audit and optimize energy-using systems across the organization to achieve healthier, more efficient buildings. The Energy Specialist tracks energy consumption at all campuses with state-of-the-art technology to identify waste and protect occupants.
In response to COVID-related shutdowns, the Energy Specialist used hundreds of facility audits to improve air quality and support facilities operations to ensure students can return to classes safely.
“Our partnership has allowed the School Board to recoup money that would otherwise go to electricity providers and redirect them to student learning and safely reopening schools,” said Mike Averyt, School Board assistant superintendent of business operations. “The District has benefited greatly from this program.”
Since the start of the contract, Tracy Robinson, as the Cenergistic energy specialist, has been checking the district’s campuses and facilities for compliance with the energy-saving initiatives and looking for any maintenance or facility issues that are wasting energy.
According to the energy program renewal, the School Board is paying $149,000 per year for three years with any savings after that cost staying within the School District for its use.
Since 1986 Cenergistic has partnered with more than 1,470 educational, municipal government and healthcare organizations to achieve $5.8 billion in utility savings and cost avoidance.
These strong results come from the application of Cenergistic’s organizational behavior-based strategies and are enhanced by its proprietary software platform to drive building and equipment optimization. The Cenergistic energy conservation program reduces utility consumption by an average of 25% with no capital investment while maintaining or improving the comfort and quality of building environments.