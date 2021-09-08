SEBRING — With two appraisals completed, the School Board of Highlands County is ready to negotiate a price for the possible purchase of the former JCPenney building at Lakeshore Mall.
The School Board is considering relocating some of the district office departments that are currently at the district office on School Street to the former JCPenney building.
Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations Mike Averyt said both appraisals have been completed and the district will be discussing them with the mall owner (B.V. Belk) soon. Belk is the company owner of BV Belk Properties, which purchased Lakeshore Mall in 2013.
The district will probably take an average of the two appraisals and use that price to negotiate with the owner, Averyt said.
With the upcoming negotiations on the building and parking, the district did not want to publicize the results of the appraisals.
The owner’s asking price for the JCPenny building, which is 62,120 square feet, was $2.4 million.
“What we asked for in the appraisals was both the building and the adjacent parking lot, which wasn’t part of the $2.4 million price with the owner,” Averyt noted. So the district will be negotiating purchasing the adjacent parking lot as well, which is more than 300 spaces.
The district previously estimated that remodeling the former department store into district offices would cost an estimated $7.5 million.
Purchasing the JCPenny building and remodeling it would cost much less than constructing a new building, Averyt said.
“If we had to buy a property and build that size building and parking lot, it would be close to $15 million,” he said. “So this would be way cheaper.”
At a June School Board workshop, Superintendent Brenda Longshore said, “Now we are terribly, terribly tight as far as having meeting rooms to be able to gather, at this point going to schools to gather because there is not enough space for committees and groups.”
Longshore said she hoped they wouldn’t try to move to a location with the same amount of space. She said 60,000 square feet may not be needed, but would provide room to grow and could be filled out with meeting rooms.
Highlands News-Sun asked Averyt if there has been any decisions about what will happen with the Kindergarten Learning Center after this school year? The School Board had approved discontinuing kindergarten classes at the campus at the conclusion of the 2021-22 school year.
“No, we haven’t presented anything to the board yet,” Averyt replied, “but, later in the year we will have some plan, for sure. There is no movement on it at this point.”