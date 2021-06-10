SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County recognized two years of retirees at its Monday meeting at Sebring Middle School.
There was no retirement recognition for the 2019-20 retirees at the end of the last school year due to the pandemic, so they were recognized with the 2020-21 retirees.
Human Resources Director Carla Ball said the two groups of retirees represent 2,268 years collectively of on-the-job experience by the 101 employees being recognized.
She noted everyone was not be able to attend, but all the retiree names would be announced so they could be recognized.
Superintendent Brenda Longshore said she was thankful for the retirees and congratulated them.
“As you see the number of individuals standing together, it is so heartwarming,” she said. “When you have been in the system as long as I have, I worked hand-in-hand with many of those folks.
“It is a delight to celebrate them, but it certainly brings a little bit of sadness as you know they are going to be turning the page to a new chapter in their life. I am so proud of the work they have done.”
The 2020-21 retirees are: Nancy Bauer, Gisel Bennett, Richard Birt, Donald Brownell, Tina Carter, Marcia Clements, Lynn Cloud, Susan Cope, Jolynne Crout, Pakita Daughma, Kim Douberly, Pilar Eriksen, Sandra Evans, Pamela Farr, Donna Foster, Karen Franklin, Lisa Gause, Robert Gilmore, Maryjo Grice, Michael Haley, Jeffrey Hendges, Jana Henry, Jane Hollinger.
Also, Jane Hopson, Patricia Huffman, Todd Hutchison, Gary Ingram, Amy Jackson, Wanda Jimenez, Rosemarie Joyner, Carmen Manejkowski, Lee Martin, Eunice Mendez, Cristina Merritt, Stephanie Moreo, Sharon Morris, Marcia Percy, Beatriz Perilla, James Phillips, Christopher Savage, Carolyn Shoemaker, Hank Smith, Laura Weatherspoon, Terri Wells, Debra Wilson, Leah Wilson, Debbie Wood and Thomas Zwayer.
The 2019-20 retirees are: Sherri Albritton, Carolyn Aldrich, Gloria Allegri, Elizabeth Ayala, Pamela Barber, Bonnie Benton, Vickie Black, Patricia Carter, Michael Cooper, Kathy Crenshaw, Sharon Culverhouse, Phyllis Daggett, Penny Decker, Jeannine DeGenaro, Janice Del Sesto, Joseph Derenzis, William Dilday, Kathy Dixon, Sandra Eidenberger, Ilene Eshelman, James Federico, Ana Gomez.
Also, Donald Hickman, Connie Hogue, Warren Johnson, Carolyn Jones, Dorothea Kornegay, Sonia Lewis, Dave Lind, Dan Linneman, Miranda Mack, Joan Medlock, Brenda Morris, Rachelle Murphy, Willie Olds, Annie Perry, Barbara Piper Cauffield, Buddy Richards, Hazel Scriven, Ramona Severn, Shevella Smith, Patricia Snyder, David Solomon, Darlene Sparks, Kristin Taylor, Deborah Toledo, Janice Trevino, Jackie Vandam, Gay Vaughn, Leticia Washington, Patricia Willard, Alencia Wilson and Sandra Zwayer.