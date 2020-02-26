SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County renewed for three years its contract with the Dallas-based energy conservation company Cenergistic.
The School Board initially approved a contract with Cenergistic in February 2015 to create an energy efficient environment within the district’s schools.
Since the start of the contract, Cenergistic energy specialist Tracy Robinson has been making the rounds of the district’s campuses and facilities checking for compliance with the energy-saving initiatives and looking for any maintenance or facility issues that are wasting energy.
“I check schools in the evenings and the weekends, but I don’t have a set schedule,” she said. “I do a lot of computer work during the day.”
If lights, equipment and computers haven’t been turned off, she notifies the principal, Robinson said. If she finds any equipment issues, she notifies the Facilities Department.
Robinson said to maximize the cooling efficiency, the district is in the process of implementing a coil cleaning program for its air conditioning units, which will be paid for in part by Duke Energy.
Since the district is short-staffed in its air conditioning unit in the Facilities Department, the coil cleaning project will be put out to bid for an outside contractor, she said. “This way we can have our work done and have it paid for, up to half of it.”
The cost of the three-year renewal is 55% less than it was during the first five years, Robinson noted. It will be $149,000 per year for three years and with any savings after that cost staying within the School District for its use.