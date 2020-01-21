SEBRING — There were no findings in the School Board of Highlands County’s financial audit by the state, but the internal accounts audit shows 11 categories of findings.
Assistant Superintendent Mike Averyt noted on the upcoming School Board agenda for Tuesday, “Considering the district’s annual budget is $156,000 and the thousands of transactions processed, there were no findings.
“Over the years we have worked hard to improve our internal control procedures to insure that all transactions are properly recorded and reported. I believe this audit is a representation of that effort.”
The audit, of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2019, was by the State of Florida Auditor General.
The district school internal accounts audit, for the fiscal year year ending June 30, 2019, was prepared by Wicks, Brown, Williams & Co. CPA’s.
Averyt stated on the agenda that all of the findings have been reviewed with the principals and bookkeepers.
The findings included a test of 404 disbursements, which showed 36 instances at eight schools in which purchase orders were prepared and approved by the principal after the actual purchase took place.
There were four accounts at three schools that had negative account balances that ranged from $170 to $573 at the end of the year.
During the audit procedures, it was noted there were 11 instances at one school in which checks were issued with only one authorized signature.
The audit showed there were five instances at one school in which no documentation was available to support a transfer from one internal fund activity to another.
Averyt stated that at each school that was cited the principals are reviewing their procedures to insure similar findings will not be repeated. Additional training and equipment will be provided by the district office, which should eliminate some of the findings.