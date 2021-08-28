SEBRING — It’s the first month of the school year and the School Board of Highlands County already has an administrative position to fill due to a resignation.
The district is advertising for an assistant principal for Sebring High School, which due to its size has three assistant principals.
District Human Resources Director Carla Ball said David Holder has resigned. He and his family are moving back north. He started with the Highlands District in July 2019 and his resignation will be effective Aug. 31.
Holder, who previously was an assistant principal at Liberty High School in Kissimmee, was among nine applicants for the Sebring High assistant principal position in 2019, which included six applicants from within the district. He had studied at Western Kentucky University.
The closing date for applications is Aug. 31.
The district is currently advertising for 18 elementary teaching positions, six middle school teaching positions and nine high school teaching positions along with a district office position and openings in Facilities & Maintenance, Food & Nutrition Services, Information Technology, School Support Staff, Secretarial/Clerical, Student Support Services and Transportation.
Ball noted that the majority of the teaching positions that are being advertised are currently filled with long-term substitute teachers with some of those working toward certification.
The district has to continue to advertise the teaching positions even though there is someone in the position working toward certification, she said. In several of those positions people are working toward that. They have a degree and are working on a few extra assignments to be qualified.