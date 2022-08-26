SEBRING — The Highlands School District has been seeking input from staff and administrators on how to utilize millions in Federal funds to help with student achievement.
Superintendent Brenda Longshore informed the School Board recently that the week prior to the start of school, she visited every campus with the message about the ESSER dollars.
The Federal “Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief” fund (ESSER) was developed in part to help school districts close the learning gaps that resulted from the pandemic.
The district has received three different ESSER grants.
Longshore said at the schools, she shared the district’s use of the funds from the ESSER 1, ESSER 2 and ESSER 3 and how much money is left from each one of those.
“The charge to our faculty has been to decide how to best utilize the unspent money to move student achievement,” she said. The charge to the faculties is to work with their principals, assistant principals, Teachers of the Year and School Related Employees of the Year.
“I meet with each one of those groups every month and that will be on the agenda every month to get that information,” Longshore said. In her Monday morning staff message, she informed faculty that she wants their ideas.
The district has one more year to spend the ESSER 2 funds and two more years to spend the ESSER 3 funds.
The district received and spent $4,272,461.78 in ESSER I funds.
The ESSER II funds received by the district totaled $22,801,554.00 with $ 7,076,377.79 remaining.
The ESSER III funds the district received totaled $51,261,832 with $40,868,821.22 remaining.
In January, prior to the district receiving the ESSER III grant, the district planned to use it to fund existing teaching positions such as credit recovery, math coaches and teacher coaches for struggling students and fund new positions such as seven mental health specialist contracted for services at secondary schools.
The funding would pay for equipment such as computers, smart boards and printers and food service point of sale system, also window replacement and air conditioning upgrades at some schools, computer software, professional development, textbooks/instructional materials.
The district also planned to use the grant for retention and recruitment awards for instructional staff, non-instructional staff and school and district-based administrators.