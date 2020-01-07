SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County has filed a motion to vacate a default judgment against it in a negligence lawsuit related to a motor vehicle accident involving a school bus.
The district claims there was “miscommunication and excusable neglect” on the part of then School Board Chair Bill Brantley.
A complaint in a lawsuit filed on Oct. 24 states that on Aug. 20, 2018 Marielys Diaz Luna was driving a 2010 Acura on Commerce Center Drive while the School Board allowed Dennis Stahl to operate a school bus, and he “negligently operated the bus so that it collided with the vehicle driven by Luna.”
A summons related to the case was filed Oct. 24 to be sent to Brantley.
A court document shows a process server issued the summons on Nov. 8, which specifies that a written defense is required within 20 days or the defense (School Board) would be in default.
Attorney William H. Winters of Winters & Yonker, Tampa, filed a motion for default on Dec. 18 against the School Board, “for failure to serve any paper on the undersigned or file any paper as required by law.”
Attorney Allen C Sang, Winter Park, responded on behalf of the district on Jan. 3 with a motion to vacate the default judgment stating that the complaint was apparently served on Brantley on Nov. 8, however, the complaint was served at his construction business.
“The defendant disputes the allegations and claimed damages in this case, therefore, it has meritorious defense and a good faith belief that it will prevail on the merits,” the motion stated.
“Due to a miscommunication and inadvertent, excusable neglect, on the part of Mr. Brantley, who mistakenly assumed that the School Board and or their defense counsel would also receive a copy of the complaint, no response to the complaint was timely filed.”
On Jan. 3, Sang also filed the defendant’s answer and affirmative defenses, which states the plaintiff’s medical bills are not reasonable, related or necessary and the injuries were due to the failure to use a seat belt.