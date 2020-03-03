SEBRING — Information on the coronavirus is being monitored by the School Board of Highlands County and South Florida State College, as Governor Ron Ron DeSantis has declared a public health emergency with two cases of the virus having been confirmed in Florida.
The School District issued a letter to parents on Friday prior to the announcement of two suspected cases in the Sunshine State.
“We know that parents and staff are concerned about the possibility of it spreading,” Superintendent Brenda Longshore stated in the letter.
For information, visit the Florida Department of Health website at www.floridahealth.gov or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at www.cdc.gov, the letter advised.
“At this point, our primary focus is on flu prevention,” Longhsore stated. “We will continue working with the Department of Health on proactive measures to address contagious diseases and will provide additional infomation as it becomes available.”
South Florida State College reports it is “proactively monitoring” the news and information concerning the coronavirus and its impact on the state of Florida.
“We continue to share information with the SFSC community as it becomes available. The college has not canceled or postponed any programming or events at this time, but we will follow the lead of the Department of Education should anything change,” according to Melissa A. Kuehnle, SFSC director, Institutional Communications.
The two cases of coronavirus that have been confirmed in Florida are in adults in Manatee and Hillsborough counties. Both of whom have been placed in isolation.
DeSantis said state labs that are now set up in Jacksonville, Tampa and Miami to test for the virus and produce results within 24 to 48 hours. Previously, tests had to be done in federal labs and results might not be known for three to five days.
DeSantis on Monday reiterated that the risk of the novel coronavirus in Florida “remains low,” despite acknowledging that two residents have tested positive and that the state is anticipating more cases in the future.
As of Monday, a total of 23 people had been tested in Florida for the virus, known as COVID-19, and the state was awaiting test results on another 18 people.
“We are anticipating there will be additional positive tests,” DeSantis told reporters in Tampa outside a Department of Health testing laboratory, while stressing that overall, “I would just tell people the risk remains low.”
The Manatee County case involves a man in his 60s who has not traveled abroad to any of the countries considered hot spots for the virus. He is a patient at Doctors Hospital of Sarasota and is in isolation, according to a memo the hospital sent Sunday to some of its physicians.
The Hillsborough County case involves a woman in her 20s who returned from northern Italy, the site of a large outbreak of the virus. DeSantis said the woman had a roommate while abroad but said the roommate was not a state resident and that he didn’t have any additional details.
The Hillsborough County woman is isolated at home, according to Florida Department of Health Secretary Scott Rivkees.
The CDC currently recommends community preparedness and everyday prevention measures be taken by all individuals and families in the United States, including voluntary home isolation when individuals are sick with respiratory symptoms, covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue and disposal of the tissue immediately thereafter, washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers with 60%-95% alcohol if soap and water are not readily available and routinely cleaning frequently touched surfaces and objects to increase community resilience and readiness for responding to an outbreak.
The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.