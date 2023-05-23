School Board of Highlands County teachers and support staff are eligible for retention bonuses and new hires will also receive a bonus for the upcoming 2023-24 school year.
A recent memorandum from Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge states the teachers union (Highlands County Education Association), superintendent and School Board members have agreed to provide a retain and recruit incentive.
"The HCEA has been persistent throughout the year in sharing the need for this incentive and we are proud that there is a great working relationship between our teacher association, the superintendent and School Board members," he said. "This agreement also enables the District to be in a better position to recruit quality instructional staff for the upcoming school year."
The retention incentive of $2,000 will be provided to eligible instructional staff members who are currently employed and plan to continue their employment in the district for the upcoming school year.
The recruit incentive of $1,750 will be provided to eligible instructional staff members who are new to the District and sign a contract for the upcoming school year. This incentive will be paid out on Aug. 13 or as soon as possible after this date for new hires.
The Highlands County Educational Support Personnel Association and School Board have agreed on a bonus of $1,500 for returning employees. They have agreed that new hires will only receive a $750 bonus. The thought behind that is veteran employees should be treated with respect for returning to Highlands again next year, according to HCESPA.
This makes the third year HCESPA has been able to negotiate a bonus: 2021-22 it was $3,500; in 2022-23 it was $1,500 and in 2023-24 it will be $1,500.