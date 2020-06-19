SEBRING— Superintendent Brenda Longshore will hold three town hall meetings to share the planning process, and to seek community input, on the reopening of schools in August.
Longshore said Tuesday it looks like about 73% of the parents prefer their children return to school.
“I am hopeful that the town hall meetings will provide a platform to share new procedures and processes to increase the confidence of our parents to have their children return to school in August,” she said.
The announcement of the town hall meetings quotes Longshore as saying, “as we move through the planning process together, input from parents and families is vital.”
CDC guidelines will be followed for the meetings with the room occupancy limited to 50 people with appropriate social distancing, however each town hall will be livestreamed online.
The district’s school reopening task force will be utilizing Gov. Ron DeSantis’ school reopening plan as it takes its next steps toward a safe and healthy return to school in the fall. Also, the district will be using the feedback from the parent back-to-school survey, which was posted on June 11.
As the district moves through the reopening planning process, it will keep Highlands County families updated, according to the announcement.
DeSantis’ schools reopening recommendations include opening up campuses for youth activities and summer camps in June, expanding campus capacities further for summer recovery instruction in July and opening up campuses at full capacity in August for a traditional start of the academic year.
While The School Board of Highlands plans for a traditional reopening of schools, with additional safety measures, the district is enhancing its Highlands Virtual School so it is ready to enroll students in K-12 if parents would prefer that their children stay at home.
A blended reopening is also being considered using a combination of in-person and virtual learning.
The School Board of Highlands County’s Reopening Schools Town Hall Meetings will be 6-7:30 p.m. at all locations:
• Monday, June 22 at Lake Placid Middle School.
• Tuesday, June 23 at Avon Park High School.
• Thursday, June 25 at Sebring Middle School.