SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County will be providing a free meal drive-through service for those under 18 starting March 23 at seven of its elementary schools.
At the same time, both the School District and South Florida State College are preparing to offer online instruction
Superintendent Brenda Longshore provided an update Monday on the School District’s response to coronavirus.
“I want you to know we are listening to your questions and concerns and we are working diligently to address all of the issues that are facing school districts across the state and nation.
“For all of us, there are still many answers unknown, and even the answers we have today are subject to change based on directives and recommendations from the Center for Disease Control (CDC), Florida Department of Education, and Florida Department of Health.”
All school-related extra-curricular events are cancelled through Sunday, March 29, Longshore said. This is subject to change upon receiving further guidance from the CDC, the Florida Department of Education, and the Florida Department of Health.
“We know that meals provided at school are a staple for many children in our community,” Longhsore said.
The district will be providing free meals through a drive-through service to anyone under 18 years of age at the following locations: Avon Elementary, Fred Wild Elementary, Lake Country Elementary, Lake Placid Elementary, Park Elementary, Sun ‘n Lake Elementary and Woodlawn Elementary.
The meal service hours are as follows:
• Meals will be served on weekdays beginning Monday, March 23.
• Meals will be served from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
• Two meals will be provided together: lunch for the current day and breakfast for the following day
Private school or home-school students 18 and under are also welcome to participate in the feeding program for those in need.
Longshore stated, “At this point, we are hoping to be back in regular school session on Monday, March 30, upon the end of the two-week school closure. If we are directed to remain closed beyond that period, we have a plan in place to provide virtual instruction to students in grades K-12.”
The plan includes curriculum content, technology needs and mechanisms for addressing internet access, she said.
“We will implement our next steps once we have a clearer picture from the Department of Education as to school opening,” Longshore said.
The State Department of Education has delayed testing by two weeks, she said. “We will keep you updated on any changes to this as we are notified.”
To prevent the spread of the coronavirus, every school district in the state is extending spring break for an extra week upon the recommendation of Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran. Most districts are on spring break this week and will be closed the week after that, returning March 30.
Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge said teachers are off this week, but many district and school administrators are working this week.
“We have been already, prior to this, continuing to fine tune and working toward the possibility if we have to end up going for virtual instruction,” he said.
District Transportation Director Willie Hills said the whole district is doing a deep cleaning on all of the environments.
“What we are doing with our buses, we are sanitizing the seats, handrails, stuff that we normally do anyway,” he said.
South Florida State College is preparing to offer its classes online.
SFSC Vice President for Academic Affairs and Student Services Sid Valentine said Monday, “As SFSC prepares to transition courses online, the college recognizes that this may present a unique set of challenges for programs, which have a significant lab component and/or a work-based clinical requirement.
“Furthermore, SFSC recognizes that some individuals may not have access to computers and/or internet services during this time and we will be leaving library services operational at each campus location to address this need.
“I will be working with the deans in each of the divisions, and across campus locations, to ensure that these challenges will be surmounted in a manner that meets both the needs of the faculty as well as the students.”
When faculty and staff return on Monday, March 23, they will be working to transition their courses to online instruction, he said. These courses will commence on Monday, March 30.