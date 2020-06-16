SEBRING — As the School Board of Highlands County works on its 2020-21 budget the district is slated to receive more that $4 million to help with costs associated with COVID-19.
The School Board will have a budget workshop at 4 p.m today to review the transportation, facilities and administration budgets.
The draft of the administration budget shows an increase of more than $105,000 to $6.356 million.
Part of the increase is $50,000 for COVID-19 related expenses.
Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations Mike Averyt said that is just a small budget to start out with covering the costs the district has incurred due to the pandemic.
District administration just had a webinar with the Florida Department of Education on the CARES Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act), he said.
“We are starting to track some of the expenditures that are directly related to the COVID-19 issues, which included buying computers for students, cleaning, setting up virtual school,” he said. “Whatever was different from our normal school year.”
There are two different grants that were released Thursday to help with the district’s COVID-19 costs, with one grant for $394,444 for a summer school program in July, Averyt said.
“We are working on a plan to open a summer school in the month of July, but we are not sure if we can do that at this point. It is getting late, but we are going to try,” he said.
The regular CARES Act portion the district will receive totals $4,272,461.
The district is developing a grant application for those funds as well, Averyt said. That is the amount that has been allocated to the district, which needs to write the grant to support it.
The district’s fund balance is projected to go down.
The beginning fund balance for the 2019-20 fiscal year on July 1, 2019 was at about $8.64 million, but the projected ending fund balance for June 30, 2020 is $7.98 million.
There were issues that happened during the year, in this case it was the loss of revenue from 300 students due to an enrollment decline.
The district will know more about its level of fund balance in two weeks after the accounts payable are done, all the employees are paid and the books are closed on the 2019-20 fiscal year, Averyt said. “We will know exactly where we are probably in late July.
“When you lose 300 kids and you lose $2 million that is a pretty big impact on our general fund,” he said.