SEBRING — Parents who want to be in the know on their child’s progress at school can stay informed through a mobile app that the School Board of Highlands County will start sending “push notifications” on Monday.
According to a district announcement: “We know parents want to stay informed, so to meet the needs of families we will be enabling push notifications in Skyward Student on Monday. This will only impact users that have downloaded the Skyward Mobile Access App.”
Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge explained that Skyward software provides a platform for many of the district’s software needs such as financial, human resources, and for tracking student assignments and grades.
Concerning the push notifications, the Skyward Family Access Mobile App will allow parents to set the preferences for the types of notifications they want to receive, he said.
Parents can get notifications if their child fails to turn in an assignment and be notified of grades as different assignments are graded, Lethbridge said.
“It’s another piece of information that we are trying to use with parents to keep them in the loop and in communication with,” he said. “It is more automatic, which is the helpful side of it.”
For example, the teacher doesn’t have to individually contact 10 parents to say their child is missing assignments. Anytime the teacher checks in the grade book that an assignment is missing, the parent will automatically be notified if they signed up for the push notification.
The district will continue to use voice messages and Blackboard Connect to send text messages to notify parents of safety and security issues, Lethbridge said. Also, schools use different apps, such as Remind 101, for notifications.
The district advises that the default notification in the app is set to “ON” so you might receive quite a few notifications when this goes active. Parents can easily choose which notifications they want to receive.
The district’s Facebook page includes links to download the app to your mobile device.
According to Skyward, download the app from the appropriate store onto your device. The Skyward Mobile Access app is available from the iTunes Store, the Google Play Store and the Amazon App Store.
This app will give parents the ability to see their child’s grades and attendance on their mobile phone or other mobile device.