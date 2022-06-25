SEBRING — Instead of borrowing money, the School Board of Highlands County will save some of its half-cent sales tax funds to build two classroom wings.
The estimated cost of each of the 12-classroom wings at Woodlawn and Lake Country elementary schools is $6,493,600.
District Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations Mike Averyt said the board wants to pay as it goes on building the classroom wings. They will be added to the district’s project list and start saving money and then eventually start the construction.
“So it will be a couple of years before we actually start and complete a building,” he said. “We are not going to take out a loan to do them. It will be revisited when we do the next year’s project list in December and January with the board.”
To finance the construction now, the district would have had to borrow $13 million at a high rate of interest, Averyt said at Tuesday’s School Board workshop.
To pay back the loan the district would have to commit $1.2 million of its half-cent sales tax revenue per year for 13 years and the district gets about $6.5 million from the half-cent tax per year, he said.
School Board Member Bill Brantley noted that the interest would be $3.7 million over the term of the loan, which is half the cost of one of the classroom additions.
Averyt said if they pay as they go, the district should commit $2 million of the half-cent revenue per year for the next six years.
Between purchasing new school buses and reserving the $2 million for the wings, that is half of the half-cent sales tax revenue, he noted.
After $4 million is saved, the project could start and when it’s complete the district would have the other $2 million, Averyt explained.
District Facilities Director Frank Brown said it would take about a year and a half to build a classroom wing.
In March when there was discussion on the need for classroom wings, the district’s listing of portable classrooms showed that Woodlawn Elementary has 11 portable classrooms. Lake Country, Lake Placid and Park elementary schools each had nine portables.