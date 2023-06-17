The School Board of Highlands County approved a resolution deeming a playground near the District Office as unnecessary for educational purposes in preparation of giving the land to the county.
At a recent School Board meeting, School Board Attorney Shannon Nash said there have been discussions previously about deeding the property over to the county and having them take it over.
The first step in being able to do that is for the School Board to declare it unnecessary for educational purposes and recommend it for disposition in the District’s five-year plant survey, which goes to the Florida Department of Education for approval before it comes back to the School Board.
The property is at the corner of School Street and Muriel Avenue and currently has a ballfield, basketball court and playground equipment.
School Board Chairwoman Donna Howerton said County Commissioner Scott Kirouac has been checking on this and he has already got the playground equipment ready to go in so they are anxious to get that property.
The property is known as the Lincoln Park Playground Facility.
A county spokesperson said Thursday, once the county owns it, it will remain a playground/park with a softball field and basketball courts.
Parks & Facilities plans to invest money to upgrade the playground equipment.
It will be the same footprint, but the plan is to have a sunshade and a similar play structure as found at the county Sports Complex. The playground equipment will be for the 5-12 age range.