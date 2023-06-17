Lincoln Park Playground Facility

The School Board of Highlands County is in the process of giving a parcel of land at the corner of School Street and Muriel Avenue to the county.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

The School Board of Highlands County approved a resolution deeming a playground near the District Office as unnecessary for educational purposes in preparation of giving the land to the county.

At a recent School Board meeting, School Board Attorney Shannon Nash said there have been discussions previously about deeding the property over to the county and having them take it over.

