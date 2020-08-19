SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County student count on Monday, the first day of the 2020-21 school year, was 11,259, according to Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge.
That total includes 9,799 in the Innovative Learning Environment and Face-to-Face models with the remainder (1,460) in Highlands Virtual School, which starts next Monday, Aug. 24.
“We had a great first day,” Lethbridge said. “There were a couple of minor issues but overall we had a great first day.”
Superintendent Brenda Longshore said, “This was a first day like none we have been through, yet with all of the new challenges faced, overall things went well.
“This speaks to the careful planning and hard work of our schools, and the wonderful students and parents we serve, who have been patient and understanding of everything involved with starting a year off under our current national situation. This truly is a wonderful community.”
Woodlawn Elementary Assistant Principal Jerry Lee Wright said he felt like a kid at Christmastime because he was so excited to see the students returning to school.
“We had a wonderful first day of school with our students back on campus,” he said. “We were very proud of how well our staff had prepared our buildings to be save and following the updated safety procedures to ensure that all of our students who were face-to-face were ready to come backs.”
The students did a great job of following and learning the new procedures to ensure the safety of them here on campus, Wright said. “So we had a wonderful day and we were very excited to start day two as well.”
Woodlawn Elementary’s theme for the 2020-21 school year is, “There is no place like Woodlawn.”
Lee made a reference to the movie, “The Wizard of Oz,” in describing the theme.
“We encourage our staff and our students to tap their red shoes and come home to Woodlawn, whether that be face-to-face or virtual. We have been very proud of both options we’ve been able to provide here to help meet the needs of our staff and families.”
The 2019-20 school year started with a grand total of 11,480, which included students who are not on campus, such as at those who were homebound or at the Academy at Youth Care Lane and in the jail program.