SEBRING — Enrollment appears to be up in the initial student count at Highlands County District Schools with an increase of 43 to 11,638 on the first day tally compared to last year.
There are many more students starting the school year in a classroom and fewer online students.
Due to the pandemic, the 2020-21 school year started with 1,796 students in Highlands Virtual School while the 2021-22 school year started with 397 students online.
Last year Highland Virtual School started a week after the district’s schools, but for comparison purposes, the district included the HVS enrollment numbers in the 2020-21 first-day enrollment data.
Sebring High, the district’s largest school, started last year with 1,291 students, but upped that by 335 for a total of 1,616.
At the middle school level, Sebring Middle increased from 640 to 738 while Lake Placid Middle, which started 2020-21 with 666 (the highest enrollment among the middle schools), slipped a bit starting 2021-22 with 634 students.
Woodlawn Elementary, the district’s largest elementary school, interestingly started the 2020-21 with 638 students and has only increased its enrollment by 10 to 648.
Sun ‘N Lake Elementary had little change compared to last year’s start with an increase of three to 620.
Cracker Trail Elementary increased by 100 students to 593 after starting last year with 493.
The fifth-day and 10th-day enrollment counts will provide district administrators with a better picture of the student population at each school as there are usually a number of late arrivals of students who missed the start of the school year.
Typically, the superintendent visits each school to confer with school administrators to determine if any staffing adjustments need to be made.
Assistant Superintendent of Business Operation Mike Averyt said he believes enrollment is up a little bit, but it is still too early to know.
Superintendent Brenda Longshore is now going to every school to do personnel allocation readjustments based on where the kids landed, so they will know more soon, he said.