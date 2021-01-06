SEBRING — The School Half-Cent Sales Tax Citizens’ Advisory Committee will be meeting Monday as the district works on finalizing its facilities project list for 2021-22.
School Board of Highlands County Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations Mike Averyt said the district’s Athletic Task Force will be at the meeting to present potential projects it would like to see funded by the half-cent sales tax.
A project list will be developed and then the School Board will do its annual walk-thru of campuses and facilities on Jan. 21 and 22.
During the walk-thru tours, the board members see the facility needs for themselves and speak with principals to learn their priorities.
The draft of the project list for the 2021-22 season will go to the board during the walk-thru tours. Projects will be added or subtracted from the list all the way up to the board’s workshop on the list and then it goes to approval during a board meeting, Averyt said.
“We have already met with all of the principals and we think we have got all their new requests,” he said. District Facilities Director Frank Brown has made some evaluations and is making recommendations.
“We have a draft [plan], but it hasn’t been approved by the board,” Averyt said.
Highlands News-Sun asked if there has been a reduction in the half-cent revenue due to the economic impact of COVID-19?
“I didn’t see any reduction because of the COVID,” he said. “We are above several months from last year even. So I think the sales tax in the county has not been affected by the downturn.
The district received $435,000 in December 2020 and $421,000 in December 2019, Averyt noted. In September 2020, the district collected $420,000 compared to $380,000 in September 2019.
The district receives nearly $6 million annually from the half-cent sales tax.
The half-cent fund this year will have additional funds because the district had to return $2.3 million to the half-cent coffers that was spent on school buses after a state auditor ruled that half-cent revenue couldn’t be used for school buses or vehicles.
So the budget for 2021-22 is about $8 million, Averyt said. “We didn’t lose the money in the audit finding; we just had to transfer it back to the half-cent sales tax, which is available for any projects the board wants to fund.”
The Half-Cent Citizens Advisory Committee is charged with the task of reviewing the revenues generated from the half-cent sales tax and to report how those funds are used.
The committee is comprised of 15 community members, who serve two-year terms.
The committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the Leadership Training Room at the District Office.