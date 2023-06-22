Superintendent Brenda Longshore provided a briefing on the recent half cent sales tax cash flow and a summary of projects being funded.
At a recent School Board meeting, Longshore said the available cash on Jan. 1, 2023 was slightly over $5 million. The estimated cash collection through this year will be almost $9 million. So total available cash would be $14 million.
The cost of the remaining capital projects for 2022-23 is a little over $5 million, while the project list that is in place right now for 2023-24 is about $7 million.
Once all that is tabulated, the district would have available cash from 2023-24 project list of slightly over $2 million, when all the 2022-23 project list is done and the current 2023-24 project list is done, Longshore said.
The recommended project list includes $2 million going toward the new classroom wings at Woodlawn and Lake Country elementary schools, $315,000 for the Athletic Task Force, $1.8 million for computers and software, nearly $1.2 million for school buses, $1.6 million for miscellaneous projects, $30,000 for both security cameras and radios for schools and $50,000 for irrigation repairs.
The revised projects list the School Board approved included $1.349 million for completion of the Lake Placid High School weight room and $900,000 for the Avon Park High School weight room.
Even with those two projects, the district will still have $2 million to use for other projects for the 2023-24 school year, Longshore said. That is with the half-cent sales tax funding just through December.
Starting in January, the district will continue to receive funds in those areas as well, she said.
J.C. Shoop of the Athletic Task Force said the Avon Park High athletic project was redesigned to better fit the school’s needs. This will be a multi-use field house that can be used not only as a weight room, but also for cheerleading indoor activities when there is inclement weather and other uses.
These two projects conclude the “one to five-year” time line that was planned out, he said. “It is a wise and appropriate way to spend the sales tax dollars from within the county and an effective way to make an impact for the community.”