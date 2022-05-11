SEBRING — The Health Education Curriculum Review Committee members have been chosen by Superintendent Brenda Longshore after the district received 86 applications from those interested in serving on the committee.
The committee’s community members are: Barry Foster (radio talk show host), Dustin Woods (lead pastor, Grace Bible Church), Garrett Roberts (General Counsel, Highlands County Sheriff’s Office), Kris Juve, Larry James Overfield, Lauren Bush, Robert Shannon and Cindy Lindskoog.
The committee’s members who are parents of School Board of Highlands County students are: Amanda Hollywood, Christina Hill, Maritza Telesky, Mary von Merveldt, Morgan Taylor Norris, Nelly Ford, Nicole Radonski (School Board candidate) and John Bender.
The School Board staff members who are on the committee are: Memorial Elementary Principal Courtney Floyd, Fred Wild Elementary teacher Janet Harris, Lake Placid Middle teacher Jennifer Zoky, Avon Park High guidance counselor Ashley Ridenour, Hill-Gustat Middle Principal Christina Remy, Lake Placid Middle Principal Shane Ward, Sebring Middle Principal Shawn West and Cracker Trail Elementary ESE teacher Travis Thomas.
School Board Chair Isaac Durrance will serve as the School Board member on the committee.
At the April 5 School Board meeting, Longshore announced the iMAD program would be dropped and a committee will be formed to review sex education programs for “brand new” curriculum.
The iMAD (I Make a Difference) program from the Heartland Rural Health Network had been the health/sex education program taught to the school district’s sixth, seventh and eighth graders.
The School Board has the following announcement on its website: The School Board of Highlands County is seeking an effective Health Education curriculum that meets the requirements of Florida Statutes 1003.42 Required Instruction. The curriculum must also align with the Florida Standards for Health Education and shall be consistent with the goals and objectives in the District’s adopted course of study and with the course descriptions established by State Board rule.
Proposals must include all the materials that will be used with the curriculum (information, charts, presentations, links, etc.) and must be received by the Office of Secondary Programs at the School Board offices by 2 p.m., May 16.
The district reported that curriculum is being submitted through the middle of the month. After that Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Education Nia Campbell will be contacting committee members to schedule a meeting.