Russia Ukraine War

A woman looks at a trolleybus damaged by Russian shelling at Barabashovo market in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 21, 2022.

 EVGENIY MALOLETKA/AP PHOTO

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian emergency workers recovered three bodies from a school hit by a Russian strike in the east of the country, officials said Friday, as attacks continued in several parts of the nation.

The reported casualties follow a barrage Thursday on a densely populated area of Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, that killed at least three people and wounded 23 others.

