SEBRING — The Highlands County School District, prompted by the current COVID-19 situation, has made some changes to the school open house/orientations that are scheduled for Thursday.
For health safety reasons, the modification will reduce the number of students and parents or guardians attending the face-to-face orientations.
The district announced that the landscape of dealing with COVID-19 is constantly changing and based on conversations with the Highlands County Health Department, and out of an abundance of caution for students, families and staff, the school open house/orientations will be modified.
Open house will only be held in a face-to-face format on Thursday, Aug. 5, at the scheduled time for:
• Students who have never attended a Highlands County school.
• Students who will be attending a school in which they have never been enrolled and have never attended.
• Students beginning the following grades: pre-K, kindergarten, sixth grade and ninth grade.
• Students starting first grade at Cracker Trail, Fred Wild and Woodlawn elementary schools.
Students may only be accompanied by one adult.
For all other returning students, schools will either host virtual open house and/or phone calls with teachers on Thursday, Aug. 5.
Check your school’s Facebook page, and website for specific details, according to the district.
Highlands Virtual School (HVS) will not be conducting an open house, but will be open for parents to pick up materials, ChromeBook, and complete required paperwork from noon to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5. Check the HVS Facebook page and website for details.
Elementary students not attending open house will be contacted by their teacher regarding their classroom assignment.
Secondary student schedules will be available online on the day of open house.
The district apologized for the inconvenience and disappointment, stating its goal is to keep the classroom doors open and have a successful school year.
The district’s elementary schools will have their open house 4-6 p.m. Thursday.
The Kindergarten Learning Center’s open house will be 3:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday.
The district’s middle and high schools will hold their open house from 5-7 p.m. Thursday.
The Highlands Career Institute’s open house will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday.