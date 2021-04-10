SEBRING — A School Board of Highlands County paraprofessional has been arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse after an investigative review of a video showed she pushed and physically attacked a 16-year-old special education student.
Sebring High School para Shaquanya Ann Randolph, age 28, was taken into custody Thursday afternoon, just hours after she was seen physically abusing a nonverbal autistic student while the pair were walking on campus, according to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.
She had been assigned to that student since January of 2020.
Randolph is being held in the Highlands County Jail on a bond of $5,000.
A School Resource deputy informed a sheriff’s detective that a video shows Randolph pushing a student who was identified as the 16-year-old victim, according to a Highlands County Sheriff’s Office report.
When the student would become frustrated he would go on a walk around campus to calm down. He was always escorted by the paraprofessional who was assigned to him, which was Randolph, according to the report.
Randolph is observed in the video walking behind the student in the school parking lot where she pushes the student in the back on two separate occasions, the report shows
On a second walk for the day, Randolph appeared to be instructing the student to do something. She grabbed the student’s arm and put it behind his back. This maneuver was consistent with a hammerlock, the report states.
As the student and Randolph enter the parking lot, Randolph pushes the student in the back three separate times, according to the report.
During a review of the multiple incidents of Randolph physically attacking the student, the student at times appears to try and distance himself from her and she is the one charging at him and escalating the situation, the report states.
The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit was informed of the incident shortly after it happened and conducted a swift investigation that led to her arrest, according the the Sheriff’s Office.
According to the School Board of Highlands County, the incident came to light when an assistant principal making rounds on campus overheard an interaction between a student and staff member that did not seem appropriate.
The assistant principal responded immediately, and brought the incident to the school principal and administrative team. The school then initiated appropriate administrative action and contacted the Sheriff’s Office.