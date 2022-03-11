SEBRING — Paraprofessionals and other school support employees voiced there concerns about pay and bonus inequities at Tuesday’s meeting of The School Board of Highlands County.
The issues brought forth by the paras included: the recent increase in substitute pay, the way federal disaster funds are distributed as bonuses, years of missed step increases on the salary scale, and fewer years of experience being counted toward pay or retirement.
Tina Keith said she worked as a paraprofessional for about 22 years. Prior to becoming a para, she was substituting for 14 years.
“None of these years of experience counted toward my pay or my retirement,” she said. Non-instructional employees can only bring five years of experience, where non-bargaining non-instructional employees can bring 10 years of experience, and managers and administrators can bring 17 years. This is not equitable.
Keith said she is angry. Last week, the School Board approved a pay increase for substitutes.
“I support substitute wages being raised, but I am upset because my position and many others have been left out,” she said. “How do we have funds to raise money for subs when us as paraprofessionals are living on the poverty level?”
Beginning paraprofessionals make about $14,000 a year, Keith said. “You can make more working at a fast food restaurant.”
Keith said there were six years of step increase that she never received, and with the step structure, her 22 years of experience were worth an overall increase of $3.64 an hour.
“With these figures I can tell my dedication is not appreciated – around $17,000 a year for 21 years of service, shame on our system for letting this happen,” she said. “I would advise any new paraprofessional that did not need benefits to quit ... go to subbing, they’ll make more money.”
Sebring Middle School para Sherri Verdier noted she is the support union treasurer and a past union president.
“The American Recovery Act is no cost to the district. It is the federal government that is funding it, whether it is a teacher, a para, a bus driver or a cook, information technology, mechanic and the whole list,” she said.
“You told us during negotiations that you wanted to give non-instructional less because we had gotten a bigger raise than teachers in the last negotiations,” Verdier said. “Since I have worked for this district and been a union member, I know of at least five steps that have been withheld from teachers, bus drivers, cooks. The teachers’ steps were made whole, were support staff? No, they weren’t.”
She gets pulled from her para job to be a substitute teacher; one time for six straight days, Verdier said. “I get no compensation for this unless I get pulled 40 days a school year.
“The teachers are going to get $5,000, administrators are getting $5,000, support staff $2,500. We are no less of an employee than a teacher. Every county around us has given all employees the same amount whether it is $4,000, $3,000 or $2,500,” she said. “We have been allocated for $4,000 per person from the federal government; it is not coming out of this district’s pocket. We deserve as much as everybody else does.”
Support Union Vice President Tammy Mortenson said from the federal disaster funds that are coming it has been negotiated for the teachers to get $4,000 of the new money, but the support staff to get $1,500.
“When we were discussing it with the administrators the words came out a lot that ‘it felt like a slap in the face’ and it did feel like a slap in the face,” she said.
Since the negotiation session on Feb. 10, there have been no other contract talks scheduled between the support union and the district.
Union negotiator Jim Demchak said Wednesday the School Board was supposed to have an executive session to discuss negotiations with the support staff on the federal ESSER 3 funds, but postponed until next board meeting.
“There will be no date set until after the board meets so we are on hold,” he said.