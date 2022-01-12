SEBRING — Attendance was up Tuesday after the Christmas break in Highlands District Schools compared to a Tuesday in mid-December, but there are more students in quarantine.
On Dec. 12, there were only three quarantined students while there were 14.5% absent.
Tuesday, Jan. 11, there were 35 students quarantined with 10.5% absent from school.
The current quarantine protocol is if a student tests positive for COVID-19, the student must quarantine for five days from date of onset of symptoms or positive test (or may return sooner if asymptomatic and with a negative clinical COVID test.)
If a student is in close contact with a COVID positive individual, as specified in Emergency Rule 64DER21-15, the parent or legal guardians of the child may choose to allow their child to attend school and school activities as long as the child has no symptoms, or may choose to quarantine their child for no longer than seven days after the last contact with the positive individual.
Lake Placid Middle School Principal Shane Ward said he walked into a few classrooms and things seemed back to normal, but everybody seems to have the Tuesday blues as going back to work is never easy after a break.
“Our school is really normal. We don’t have a number of staff out, which is great,” he said. “Our morning has been the smoothest it has ever been.”
Ward noted he has only been at Lake Placid Middle since November of 2020, so he has done a couple of semester starts.
“We put a bunch of things in place last summer that set us up for success, but it was super smooth this morning,” he noted.
Ward believes there are few students out due to the new strain of COVID, but the district has done a good job of telling parents, “if your kid is sick, keep them home and send in a doctor’s note; don’t send them to school sick.”
District Transportation Director Willie Hills said the transportation department is doing good with all of the current drivers returning after the Christmas break. But, the district continues to have a shortage of bus drivers.
Currently there are between 78 to 80 daily bus routes, but to reduce the number of students on the buses he would need 15 to 20 more drivers, Hills said.
“We were short so many drivers, we had to condense some routes and add more students to the buses,” he said. The starting pay for drivers is $14.15 per hour.
In Pasco County, the school district sent a message to parents stating school buses would likely be delayed because a large number of bus drivers are calling in sick. The district reported 68 drivers and assistants were absent Monday, compared to the 30 or 40 who were off on a given day the previous week.