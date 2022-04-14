SEBRING — In recent weeks school support staff members have voiced their concerns to the School Board about getting an equitable share of federal funding.
Highlands teachers and administrators were getting bonuses from the Federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief fund (ESSER 3), so the The Highlands County Educational Support Professionals Association sought a fair share for paraprofessionals and other non-instructional staff.
A joint press release from the School Board of Highlands County and the Highlands County Education Support Professional Association (HCESPA) states last week, school district representatives and Association representatives met for committee work.
During the conversation the Association (support staff union) asked about the plan for the upcoming negotiation session, and if the district would share the amount that would be on the table.
As a result of this conversation, the association stated they would accept and sign an MOU (memorandum of understanding). The district agreed, as the superintendent and board, like the association, are eager to get the money to the employees as soon as possible.
“We are pleased to announce that every support staff employee, who is employed on April 30, 2022, will receive $3,500,” according to the statement. “When combined with the $1,000 already paid, this brings the support staff total to $4,500. This is one of if not the highest amounts in the state given to support staff.”
A union message states, assuming the School Board approves this at their next meeting, the $3,500 will be in the support staff April 30 pay check.
“Your hard work and showing up made the difference,” the union noted.