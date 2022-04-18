SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County will vote on approval Tuesday of a pay increase for summer support staff and a one-time bonus for support staff.
The two request approval of Memos of Understanding (MOU) between the School Board of Highlands County and the Highlands County Education Support Personnel Association are agenda items on the 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, meeting, of the School Board.
One MOU states: The School Board of Highlands County will increase the hourly rate of the following positions for summer school assignments from June 1, 2022 – July 30, 2022:
• Bus Operators/Bus Operator Substitutes — $3 per hour.
• Bus Attendants/Bus Attendant Substitutes — $2 per hour.
• School-Based Food Service & Nutrition Workers — $2 per hour.
• Paraprofessionals — $2.
The other MOU states: The School Board of Highlands County and the Highlands County Educational Support Professionals Association recognize non-instructional contracted employees have an important role in continuing to assist students who were impacted by the worldwide pandemic. All non-instructional contracted employees in a variety of capacities are needed to assist in closing the COVID learning gaps.
The School Board of Highlands County will pay a $3,500 one-time recruit and retain incentive bonus to all non-instructional contracted employees who were actively employed at time of disbursement upon ratification of this MOU. This bonus is subject to normal taxes.
The funding for the one-time bonus is from the Federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief fund, known as ESSER 3.