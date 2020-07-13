SEBRING — The Back to School survey forms closed today for parents to select the type of educational model their children will have with the start of the new school year on Aug. 10.
Around mid-day Friday prior to the closure of the survey, Superintendent Brenda Longshore said there has been about 8,000 responses to the survey with 5,700 opting for face-to-face instruction, 1,300 for Highlands Virtual School and 1,000 for remote online learning.
“We will start making adjustments (today) as we get the final numbers and then looking how to staff properly each one of those options,” she said.
“I think we have a very good plan ... parents have many options and I think all of those options are strong options for kids,” Longshore said. “Of course we would love to have them face-to-face and I do think for most kids that is the optimal learning environment, but there are certainly options available for families that feel like they are not ready to come back face-to-face yet.”
There will be many protocols and procedures in place for the face-to-face environment to provide the safest possible place that we can for our students, she said.
Longshore said she meets with the Health Department every Monday morning. The Health Department is supporting the district’s school reopen plans.
There continues to be weekly virtual meetings with the education commissioner and input from the governor and the Department of Education staff is guiding many of the district’s decisions, she said.
For elementary and middle school students the district has three options for students: attend school with face-to-face instruction with a teacher, full-time remote online learning with the same curriculum with a Highlands County teacher or Highlands Virtual School with the Edgenuity curriculum.
Due to the many course offerings at the high school level there are two district options: face-to-face instruction or Highlands Virtual School.
Longshore met with principals on Friday and they are making plans for the back-to-school open houses on campuses that will be different this year.
The open houses may involve kindergartners and some sixth-graders and some ninth-graders, she said. Every school is making decisions on the best way to handle that.
“But, we won’t have the big open houses this year where all of the families come in with all of their children into the school setting,” Longshore said. “It will be much more limited this year. It will certainly be structured much different than anything we have had in the past.”