SEBRING — The number of COVID-19 cases in Highlands County public schools were low the first couple of weeks of October, but there was an increase in the second half of the month.
Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge said there was an increase in the amount of positive cases/quarantined over the last two weeks of October. That is consistent with the uptick in cases seen in the community.
Avon Park High School has seen the largest number of cases for October with six positive student cases, he said.
Keeping that number in perspective, that is an average of around 1.5 positive student cases per week for the month, Lethbridge noted.
“We are monitoring the school closely,” he said. “We are working with the Health Department and school administration monitoring different students that have been quarantined to see if those students start having symptoms and become positive. Thus far, we still believe there has been little evidence of spread at the school, but that can quickly change.”
There are roughly 50 students out on quarantine at Avon Park High School based on case contact, Lethbridge said.
As a reminder, keeping distant when possible assists in limiting the number of individuals that need to quarantine, he said. Wearing a mask can assist in preventing the spread. Washing or sanitizing hands is also important.
The Florida Department of Health’s school listing for the previous week (Oct. 25-31) shows a total of 19 cases at nine School Board of Highlands County schools:
• Avon Park High — four students.
• Avon Park Middle — three students.
• Hill-Gustat Middle — one student and one teacher.
• Lake Country Elementary — one student and one unknown.
• Lake Placid High — two students.
• Memorial Elementary — one student.
• Sebring High — one student and one staff.
• Sebring Middle — one unknown.
• Woodlawn Elementary — one teacher and one unknown.
The School Board of Highlands County’s COVID-19 Dashboard list of cases shows no cases to date listed for November.
South Florida State College had two cases in the previous week – one student and one staff member.
The other Heartland counties with five or more new cases from last week are: Hardee with nine cases, Hendry six and Okeechobee with five new cases.