School Shooting Newport News

Signs stand outside Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Va., on Jan. 25, 2023. The school is set to reopen Monday, Jan. 30, more than three weeks after a Jan. 6 shooting. Police have said a boy brought a 9mm handgun to school and intentionally shot his teacher, Abby Zwerner, as she was teaching her first-grade class.

 DENISE LAVOIE/AP PHOTO, FILE

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — The Virginia elementary school where a 6-year-old boy shot his teacher reopened Monday with stepped-up security and a new administrator, as nervous parents and students expressed optimism about a return to the classroom.

Richneck Elementary School in Newport News opened its doors more than three weeks after the Jan. 6 shooting. Police have said the boy brought a 9 mm handgun to school and intentionally shot his teacher, Abby Zwerner, as she was teaching her first-grade class. The 25-year-old teacher was hospitalized for nearly two weeks but is now recovering at home.

