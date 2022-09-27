Avon Elementary School

The recent heavy rains presented drainage issues at Avon Elementary School where four rooms had to be closed temporarily.

 MARC VALERO/ STAFF

SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County’s Facilities Department has been busy addressing roof leaks and air conditioning issues at many campuses and excessive stormwater at one campus from the recent rains.

Facilities Director Frank Brown provided the School Board with a campus-by-campus update last week.

