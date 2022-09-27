SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County’s Facilities Department has been busy addressing roof leaks and air conditioning issues at many campuses and excessive stormwater at one campus from the recent rains.
Facilities Director Frank Brown provided the School Board with a campus-by-campus update last week.
One of the major problems at Avon Elementary School came from the excessive rain and the poor drainage between the buildings, he said. The campus takes on a great deal of the surrounding stormwater from the city.
Watching the security camera video showed solid water between the buildings, Brown said.
He has met with civil engineers and will get something moving right away to try to alleviate the problem, he said. Four rooms took on water during those heavy rains. Three of the four were fully back online and one is in progress.
Also, Avon Elementary had air-conditioning problems in two buildings, he said. They are still lacking a control valve to complete a summer A/C project at the school.
Lake Placid High School had problems with roof leaks in six spaces of which four of the leaks were in areas that are under a contract to do now, Brown explained. Four of the six will be dealt with in this next phase of roof work. Two of the six leaks will be addressed in a future phase.
“We’ve been phasing this, but that is how we have been affording this, I guess.” he said. “So it is in the works.”
None of the leaks are where a new roof has been applied, Brown added.
Also, a chiller in an A/C unit failed in the science hall, he said. A part came in, but they are missing a part. It continues to be an ongoing problem of obtaining the parts. As soon as the part comes in they will get the chiller back online.
Avon Park High School reported that the two-story building had an excessive number of air conditioning problems since the start of school, Brown said. There have been a lot of work orders on the building, but they are not with one system. The building has four separate systems for the A/C.
There has been a multitude of fan motors lost and refrigerant leaks and belts that need to be changed, he said. “I would like to think that we are going to put that on an upcoming project list to upgrade that equipment. Both there, and Sebring High, those two-story buildings seem to be presenting issues.”
Avon Park Middle School has a problem with roof leaks in Building 1, Brown said. These are problems that require several visits to fix. The new roof at the school will have to be done in phases because it would be a multi-million dollar project.
Sebring Middle School had concerns with the A/C units in the gym and Building 6. One of the two units in Building 6 has been replaced and they are waiting on the second unit, Brown said.
They will be working on the gym issue, he said. When the air conditioning was added to the building, they knew it would never bring the temperature down to 72 degrees because it is an old building and poorly insulated, but were hoping to “take the edge off.”
Woodlawn Elementary School had A/C issues in the office and guidance areas, but the repairs were made in August and there are no currently reported issues there, Brown said.