SEBRING — Many schools, public and private, are already getting ready for next year especially for the youngest students going into kindergarten or a Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten program.
The School Board of Highlands County’s Sebring Pre-K Center is taking applications now for the no-cost Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten program for the 2023-24 school year.
A strong pre-kindergarten program is a key to building a foundation for learning and success in school, the district notes.
If a child will be 4 years old by Sept. 1, 2023, it’s time to consider enrolling in the VPK program.
There will be a Spring Into Pre-K event from 3-5 p.m. Thursday, March 2, at the Sebring Pre-K Center, 3560 U.S. 27 S. in Sebring, featuring guided tours, sno cones, games, face painting and popcorn.
Walker Memorial Academy, a private accredited Seventh-day Adventist school, is encouraging parents of future kindergarten students to visit the school.
A kindergarten open house will be Wednesday providing an opportunity for a parent and their child entering kindergarten to visit the classroom to meet with their child’s teacher at either the 4 p.m. or 6 p.m. sessions.
To register for the Kindergarten Round-up session, call the school office at 863-453-3131, ext. 2.
This is a great opportunity to visit the classroom, gain insight of the curriculum, meet the teacher and staff, and ask questions for pre-testing, the school notes. Cowgirls and Buckaroos must be 5 years old before Aug. 15, 2023.
Walker Memorial Academy is at 1525 W. Avon Blvd. in Avon Park.
Heartland Christian Academy, 1160 Persimmon Ave. in Sebring, a K-12 Christian school, is now registering students for the 2022-23 school year. For more information, phone 863-385-3850.