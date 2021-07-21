SEBRING — District schools will be holding their open houses soon as parents and students prepare for the first day of school on Aug. 10.
The district notes, though there are still a few weeks of summer left, it’s time to mark your calendars for our school open house dates.
Compared to other years where times varied a little among schools, the elementary, middle and high schools are now consistent with their open house times within the school classifications. For example, all the district’s elementary schools will have their open house 4-6 p.m. on Aug. 5;
The Kindergarten Learning Center’s open house will be 3:30-6:30 p.m. on Aug. 5;
The district’s middle and high schools will hold their open house from 5-7 p.m. on Aug. 5;
Highlands Virtual School will have its open house from 3:30-6:30 p.m. on Aug 5; and
The Highlands Career Institute’s open house will be from 5-7 p.m. on Aug. 9.