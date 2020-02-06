AVON PARK — Mark Schrader has accepted the position of city manager following the Jan. 27 meeting during which the City Council selected him by a 3-2 vote selected him for the position.
Interim City Manager Kim Gay said she received a call on Friday from Schrader accepting the position.
City Attorney Gerald Buhr and labor attorney Brian Koji are working on Schrader’s employment contract, she said. When completed, the contract will go to Schrader for review by his attorney.
Tom Macklin, who served on the Citizen Selection Committee, said Wednesday he doesn’t believe Schrader is qualified for the city manager position. He said Schrader has been in law enforcement, but doesn’t have the experience in municipal government that the City Council sought in its advertisement for the position.
“I think that Mark is a nice enough guy. I am not questioning his character in any way, shape or form, but there were many, many very well qualified individuals that we had the opportunity to review and were recommended even in the faulty process,” he said.
At the Jan. 27 City Council meeting, Macklin said most of the committee members did not follow the guidelines in filling out their top five list of candidates as agreed upon at the group’s first meeting.
Macklin said that in his followup presentation to the council, he noted three of the original five as very qualified and worthy of being interviewed.
At the initial meeting of the Citizen Selection Committee, Macklin told the Highlands News-Sun, that many committee members expressed that they were hearing the job “was Mark Schrader’s to lose,” meaning he was already council’s choice for the position.
The committee was told the City Council would take the committee’s recommendations seriously and would interview candidates, he said.
“As much as I was disappointed in the process, I am ever more disappointed in the fact that at least a majority of the council at this point in time was not interested in actually interviewing qualified people with the requested experience and just defaulted back to the person they had asked to take it on an interim basis,” Macklin said. Schrader turned down the interim position.
“For Avon Park’s sake, I hope he does a fantastic job,” he said. “I don’t want anybody to fail, never have. But, the process did not get a fair shot because there were too many minds with a predetermined end in mind.
“That is going to be a cloud that not only hangs over the council’s head, but in truth will also follow Mark around as well, in as much as people didn’t get a legitimate shot because of that.”
Gerald Snell, another member of the committee, said he feels the committee members wasted their time.
“How we went about the process of giving up our time to come and do it and evidently what we decided wasn’t even taken into consideration,” he said. “But, I do believe everybody deserves a chance. I have known Mr. Schrader for years and he deserves a chance just like anybody else.”
At the Jan. 27 City Council meeting, Deputy Mayor Stanley Spurlock and Councilwomen Brenda Gray and Maria Sutherland voted in favor of hiring Schrader while Mayor Garrett Anderson and Councilman Jim Barnard voted against hiring Schrader.