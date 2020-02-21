AVON PARK — After starting as the new Avon Park city manager on Monday, Mark Schrader has seen there is much work to do, but plans to remain positive in getting things done.
Schrader said Tuesday he had been meeting with the department heads as the city looks to fill two key positions, public works director and finance director.
Kim Gay, who had served as interim city manager, has been very helpful with him starting out, Schrader said.
He has also met with Human Resources Director David Shoup, who has 39 years of experience in human resources. “The city is extremely lucky to have someone with his capabilities. He relocated to Avon Park and likes it here and wants to make a difference,” Schrader said.
Danielle Phillips, who has been filling in as finance director, has been covering many duties, he noted.
The city had received four applications for the finance director position, which closed Wednesday, he said. City officials were expecting more applicants, but they will be looking at the resumes to see if any meet the qualifications the city is looking for.
The public works director position will be advertised soon, after a consultant helps determine the qualifications needed for the position, Schrader said.
“There is a lot of work to be done,” he said. “When I sit down with everybody on the council I will be honest with them on what I am finding out.”
Schrader will sit down with all of the city departments, many of which have more work than they can handle so the projects need to be prioritized.
“We all want to make Avon Park better; the best we can make it,” he said. “We want the employees to have a good place, a healthy place to come to work and enjoy their work.
“We are going to see some positive changes, at least that is what I am working for. I am not looking at any of the negative stuff. I am looking at the positive.”
There are a lot more priorities than there are resources to get them done, he said, referring to human resources. The most important part of any organization is the people, he said.
“Nothing is always perfect, but we are going to remain positive and we are going to start getting some things done,” Schrader said.