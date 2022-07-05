SEBRING — The Florida Department of Education released the statewide science assessment results, which were administered in grades 5 and 8.
While the Highlands District scores were mostly below the state average three schools were well above the state — Sun ‘n Lake Elementary, Hill-Gustat Middle School and Highlands Virtual School (eighth-grade science).
The test scores are ranked in five performance levels from 1 to 5 with Level 5 being the highest achievement level and Level 3 considered “on grade level.”
The fifth-grade science assessment results show that statewide 48% scored in Level 3 or above. Highlands, Hardee and Okeechobee were all at 41%, while Desoto had 23% and Glades had 36% in Level 3 or above.
Sun ‘n Lake led the district with 55% in Level 3 or above, followed by Lake Country and Cracker Trail at 46%, Memorial 44%, Woodlawn and Highlands Virtual School 41%, Lake Placid 39%, Park 38%, Avon 36% and Fred Wild 19%.
The eighth-grade science assessment results show that statewide 45% scored in Level 3 or above with Highlands at 39%, Glades, Hardee and Okeechobee 35% and DeSoto 27%.
Highlands Virtual School led the district with 57% at Level 3 or above, while Hill-Gustat Middle School was also well above the state in the eighth-grade science assessment with 54% in Level 3 or above followed by Sebring Middle 36%, Lake Placid Middle 35% and Avon Park Middle 29%.
Results for the Spring administration of the biology end-of-course (EOC) exam for all grade levels show statewide 61% in Level 3 or above with Highlands at 50%, Hardee 62%, Okeechobee 57% DeSoto 45% and Glades 20%.
Sebring High led the district with 53% followed closely by both Avon Park High and Highlands Virtual School at 52% and Lake Placid High with 39% of the students in Level 3 or about on the biology EOC.