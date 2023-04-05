LAKE PLACID — Science fair experiments have been a right of passage for students for decades. Lake Placid fifth-grade students carried on the tradition and explored the wonderful, and even weird, world of science.

Lake Country Elementary School had 24 students participate in that science fair on Thursday. The projects ran the gamut from seed germination to freezing points of water, peripheral vision and egg buoyancy. Perhaps the tastiest research was done on an experiment making ice cream.

Recommended for you