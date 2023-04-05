LAKE PLACID — Science fair experiments have been a right of passage for students for decades. Lake Placid fifth-grade students carried on the tradition and explored the wonderful, and even weird, world of science.
Lake Country Elementary School had 24 students participate in that science fair on Thursday. The projects ran the gamut from seed germination to freezing points of water, peripheral vision and egg buoyancy. Perhaps the tastiest research was done on an experiment making ice cream.
Aubree Soucy won an award for her project on what fabrics absorbed the most heat. She wanted to know what fabric will keep you cooler in the Florida heart.
“I found that cotton fabric absorbed less heat so that made me think that cotton fabric won’t let in as much heat,” Soucy said.
The students did a lot of their experiments in Linda Veley’s class, but some of the work was done at home, Soucy said.
Kayleigh Roca also won an award.
“It’s about the melting point of ice cubes,” she said. “I was determining which ice cube melts faster and how long it takes the ice cubes to melt.”
Roca used a heart, round and square molds to form her cubes. She then put them out in the sun and her heart melted first. Roca said it was because her heart mold was large and the subsequent cube was thinner and had more surface. She learned everything had to be done the same way at the same time to ensure accurate results.
“It was very fun,” she said. “I like science sometimes. I like experiments like this. My favorite subject is math.”
In LCE’s science fair, first place went to Eli Wyatt, Esmeralda Hernandez and Aubree Soucy tied for second place, and Kaleigh Roca earned the third place title.
Lake Placid Elementary School students were next to hypothesize, experiment and report their findings at their fair on Monday. Thomas Travis’s students also had a wide variety of projects.
Daine Spires said no one thinks of egg shells as strong. In his experiment, he took several eggs and cut the shells in half. He placed books on top of them to see how much weight they would hold and varied the distance between the shells and recorded the impact. The shells help anywhere from 6.64-8.8 pounds depending on their spacing.
Every mother who has bought bubble solution by the gallon would love Kevin Perez’s experiment with surface tension.
“I wanted to know which solution was the most reliable for bubbles,” he told teacher Liz Ridgeway.
The young man used different solutions including dish soap and corn syrup.
“I found corn syrup made the longest lasting bubbles,” Perez said.
Julian Jones’ experiment was “The Paper Towel Test.” Jones used precise measurements of liquid and various paper towels to absorb them. He measured how quickly each brand absorbed the fluid. He explained someone could use the fastest paper towels to absorb a spill when they are in a hurry.
Another tasty project was from Asli Uzunoglu, who wanted to know which color M&Ms melted the fastest. It turns out the yellow ones do, unless of course you eat them all before they have a chance to melt.
When explaining her conclusion to Ridgeway, she said she was wrong. Ridgeway told Uzunoglu she wasn’t wrong. “In science you don’t say you are wrong, you say the results did not support your hypothesis,” Ridgeway said.
LPE did not have specific place winners. The named winners were Peyton Lightsey, Julian Jones, Asli Uzunoglu and Keegan Conklin.
Gifted teacher Sherry Vretta and volunteer and substitute teacher Ginger Keimel helped organize the fairs.