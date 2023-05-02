Sebring High School senior Angela Huang has an impressive list of universities that she can choose to attend, including: Yale, Harvard, Columbia, John Hopkins and MIT.
Sebring High International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme Coordinator Jo Anna Cochlin said Huang “is a shining star even among my bright IB stars.”
Cochlin noted the following about Huang:
• She is qualified to compete, and is headed to the Regeneron International Science & Engineering Fair in Dallas to compete in May, again, for her research on cancer.
• She is a Society for Science Scholar, one of the top 300 scholars in the Regeneron Science Talent Search, the nations’ oldest and most prestigious science and math competition for high school seniors.
• Huang was offered early acceptance to Yale as a YES scholar.
• She has also been accepted at the following institutions: John Hopkins, Harvard, Columbia and the first IB student accepted to MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology).
Highlands News-Sun asked Huang about her research recently in between her busy morning of attending her IB history class, interning for the robotics program and then exam preparation in her IB biology class.
“I basically found there is a bacteria in your mouth ... and when it is found in your gut, it can be implicated in causing colorectal cancer,” she said, which has been the focus of her science fair projects last year and this year.
She has been doing her research at South Florida State College since her freshman year in high school.
“It has been such a great supportive community,” Huang said of SFSC.
At Sebring High, Huang said the school’s International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme is the best support group a student can have in Sebring.
“It really does feel like I have had a family for the past few years,” she said.
“In high school typically there are different students in each class, but with IB you are with the same students all day long so it is very collaborative,” Huang said. “The academics within IB are so good as well with the teachers really caring about what they teach.
“If you want to really be prepared for college, I think IB is really a fantastic opportunity to take advantage of,” she said.
Huang had lived in Tampa and then Sarasota before relocating to Sebring with her family when she was in fifth grade. She attended Sun ‘N Lake Elementary School and then Hill-Gustat Middle School.
Huang’s mother, Cho Mya Win, is a cardiologist and her father, Chi Huang, was a dentist in Asia, and now manages property. Her parents are from Burma (now Myanmar).
“We still call it Burma,” Huang noted.
As she continues her studies, Huang would like to earn degrees in Doctor of Medicine and/or Doctor of Philosophy to be a physician/scientist to work at an institution and establish a research laboratory.