SEBRING — Scott Kirouac, founder of Ag Angels, was named the Champion for Children 2020 at the 21st Annual Judge Clifton M. Kelly Champion for Children Awards Gala.
“Thank you so much for this prestigious award. I am truly humbled and honored and thank you for Champion for Children for what you do for our community year after year,” Kirouac said Thursday evening from the stage at Grace Bible Church.
“It is amazing to me what one simple act of kindness can evolve into and that was me bringing one check to one school 13 years ago and I encourage any of you to believe in your mission. Do it for the good of what the cause is and you will have success follow you.”
Showing his appreciation for their contributions to the county, Kirouac acknowledged the other four finalists: Pamela Lanier, Vicki Million, Adam Smehyl and Florine Anderson-Wells.
Kirouac founded Ag Angels 13 years ago to provide Christmas gifts for less fortunate children. Over the years, more than $4450,000 has been shared with Highlands and Hardee County schools and organizations to provide gifts of true need.
Champion for Children Founder and Chairman of the Board Kevin Roberts said the gala has grown from an attendance of 75 at the first one to as high as 450 people. It had to be scaled back to 250 this year, but many people donated who did not attend. They said they knew they couldn’t come, but still wanted to donate to such a wonderful organization.
“Why do we do this? Because child advocates to me is what makes it all worthwhile,” he said. “These are the people who don’t get praised, but work day and night to help children with a variety of needs.”
The theme for the evening was “Survivor” with the elaborate decor in a jungle motif, like the Survivor television program, with green foliage and many tiki-type torches.
Champion for Children Board Member Jason Biance said given the recent events “survivor” is the appropriate theme, but the theme was chosen several months before everything got crazy.
“It has been a rough year, but whether it is a hurricane or innocent victim being shot or a law enforcement officer being shot, racial tensions, political tensions or high unemployment or a pandemic, these types of of struggles and adversities reminds us of what a blessing it is to be in this community and to be in the Heartland and be part of something like this,” Biance said.
Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman was honored as the Hometown Hero 2020.
Before the evening’s program started, Roberts said, the Champion for Children Gala is “an opportunity to honor outstanding child advocates and elevate them to celebrity status for one evening. They work in the trenches all the time, often times underpaid and often times not appreciated as much as they should.”